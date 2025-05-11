Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory Post India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Says Its 'Operating Normally, However...'
However, the Delhi Airport stated that some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing times may be affected due to changes in airspace dynamics and increased security measures.
"Delhi Airport is operating normally. However, due to changes in airspace dynamics and increased security measures, some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing times may be affected," said the Delhi Airport advisory in an official statement, which it posted on X.The Delhi Airport requested the passengers:
a) Follow updates and instructions from their airlines.
b) Comply with hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations.
c) Allow extra time for security checks due to heightened measures.
d) Cooperate with airline and security personnel for smooth facilitation.
"We urge passengers to refer only to official channels for accurate updates. Thank you for the patience and cooperation as we work with the stakeholders to ensure your journey remains safe and efficient," it concluded.Airports are affected by AAI's NOTAM:
Earlier on Saturday, with Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement hours after both countries agreed to halt firing on the border state, the AAI issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports.
According to the latest press release, 32 airports across northern and western India will remain closed for all civil flight operations, effective from 9-14 May 2025 – which corresponds to 05.29 am IST on 15th May 2025.Here are the following airports are affected by this NOTAM:
Adhampur
Ambala
Amritsar
Awantipur
Bathinda
Bhuj
Bikaner
Chandigarh
Halwara
Hindon
Jaisalmer
Jammu
Jamnagar
Kandla
Kangra (Gaggal)
Keshod
Kishangarh
Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)
Leh
Ludhiana
Mundra
Naliya
Pathankot
Patiala
Porbandar
Rajkot (Hirasar)
Sarsawa
Shimla
Srinagar
Thoise
Uttarlai
With agency inputs.
