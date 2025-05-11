'Ghus Ke Maarenge, Mitti Mein Mila Diya': What PM Modi Told US Vice President JD Vance On Operation Sindoor
1. Military objective- PM Modi said 'mitti me mila denge, Bahawalpur, Muridke and Muzaffarabad camp ko mitti me mila diya'.
2. Political objective - Indus Water Treaty linked to cross-border terrorism. It will be in abeyance until terror stops from across border.
3. Psychological objective- 'Ghus ke maarenge', we hit them deep inside their heart. We are very successful.
(This is a breaking story. Please check back for details)
