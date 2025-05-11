'Ghus Ke Maarenge, Mitti Mein Mila Diya': What PM Modi Told US Vice President JD Vance On Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US Vice President JD Vance that India achieved all three objectives by conducting Operation Sindoor, news agency ANI said, quoting sources.

1. Military objective- PM Modi said 'mitti me mila denge, Bahawalpur, Muridke and Muzaffarabad camp ko mitti me mila diya'.

2. Political objective - Indus Water Treaty linked to cross-border terrorism. It will be in abeyance until terror stops from across border.

3. Psychological objective- 'Ghus ke maarenge', we hit them deep inside their heart. We are very successful.

