Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Ghus Ke Maarenge, Mitti Mein Mila Diya': What PM Modi Told US Vice President JD Vance On Operation Sindoor

'Ghus Ke Maarenge, Mitti Mein Mila Diya': What PM Modi Told US Vice President JD Vance On Operation Sindoor


2025-05-11 08:15:16
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US Vice President JD Vance that India achieved all three objectives by conducting Operation Sindoor, news agency ANI said, quoting sources.

1. Military objective- PM Modi said 'mitti me mila denge, Bahawalpur, Muridke and Muzaffarabad camp ko mitti me mila diya'.

2. Political objective - Indus Water Treaty linked to cross-border terrorism. It will be in abeyance until terror stops from across border.

3. Psychological objective- 'Ghus ke maarenge', we hit them deep inside their heart. We are very successful.

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for details)

MENAFN11052025007365015876ID1109534033

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search