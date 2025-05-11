'Wahan Se Goli Chalegi, Yahan Se Gola Chalega...' - PM Modi's CLEAR Directions As India Pakistan Tensions Simmer

MENAFN - Live Mint)Just a day after Pakistan violated the ceasefire deal,“bilateral understanding” with India, PM Modi vowed, that 'India will stop only if Pakistan stops'.

'Wahan se goli chalegi, yahan se gola chalega...' PM Modi said, reported ANI, quoting government sources.

India's position after May 7 strikes on terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan was that if Pakistan fires, India will respond more forcefully, if Pakistan stops, India will stop, people familiar with the matter also told ANI.

PM Modi's fierce assertions comes after Pakistan violated the ceasefire on Saturday (May 10), merely hours after FS Vikram Misri said that India and Pakistan had agreed to halt firing and military activity. Earlier in the day, PM Modi had chaired a high-level meeting with with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

'Only talks through DGMOs'

Top government sources further stated, that now the only talks with Pakistan will be through the DGMOs. There is no other issue to discuss, and the only matter related to Kashmir left to discuss is Pakistan returning territory under its illegal occupation, people familiar with the matter told ANI.

The DGMOs are senior officials of Indian Army, usually of the rank of Lieutenant General, responsible for overseeing all military operations in India and along its borders.

What happens to the Indus Waters Treaty?

Shortly after India and Pakistan had agreed for a 'de-escalation,' on Saturday, officials stated that the already suspended Indus Waters Treaty will remain in abeyance.

Top government officials reiterated the same on Sunday, stating that Indus Waters Treaty is linked to cross-border terrorism, and the treaty will be in abeyance as long as terrorism sponsored by Pakistan against India continues.

Officials also asserted that Pakistan cannot expect to continue with terrorism while expecting cooperation in areas of its choosing, reported ANI.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)