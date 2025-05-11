Jem Headquarters, Nur Khan Hit Hardest, Rahim Yar Khan Airbase Flattened During 'Operation Sindoor': Report
According to the details, Jaish-e-Mohammed was created by ISI and the IAFs' attacks were carried out with precision.
Among other details, the news agency also stated that during the operation by Indian Armed Forces the runway of Rahim Yar Khan airbase in Pakistan's Chakala was totally flattened and Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan, situated in Chaklala was also hit badly.
More to come....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment