At Least 19 Palestinians Dead, 81 Injured After Israeli Occupation Raids On Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 11 (KUNA) -- Health authorities in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that 19 martyrs and 81 injured have arrived at hospitals in the past 24 hours, following several raids carried out by the occupation army.
According to eyewitnesses, the occupation bombed a school that housed displaced people in Gaza and a house in Khan Yunis, and that medicals teams were able to recover martyrs from an Israeli raid on Al-Bureji refugee camp.
Regarding the humanitarian situation, the health authorities confirmed that shortages in drug supplies are accelerating dangerously, pointing out that 43 percent of essential medicines have gone out of stock, an 6 percent increase since last month.
Emergency surgery and intensive care departments are operating with depleted stocks amid an increase in patients with kidney failure, tumors, and blood and heart diseases, said the health authorities.
The Israeli occupation forces continue to close the crossing for three consecutive months, depriving all Palestinians from any basic needs, especially medical supplies, which has exacerbated the spread of famine and disease among thousands of Palestinian families. (end)
