Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan, Putin Discuss Ukraine Peace Talks And Bilateral Ties In Phone Call

2025-05-11 08:07:34
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation to discuss bilateral relations and ongoing regional developments, including the war in Ukraine, Azernews reports.

According to a statement released by the Turkish Presidential Administration, Erdogan welcomed Putin's remarks in Istanbul regarding the potential resumption of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks. He expressed optimism that the necessary conditions will be created for a comprehensive ceasefire.

In addition to the Ukraine issue, the two leaders also discussed Turkey-Russia bilateral cooperation and broader regional and global matters.

