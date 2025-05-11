Erdogan, Putin Discuss Ukraine Peace Talks And Bilateral Ties In Phone Call
According to a statement released by the Turkish Presidential Administration, Erdogan welcomed Putin's remarks in Istanbul regarding the potential resumption of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks. He expressed optimism that the necessary conditions will be created for a comprehensive ceasefire.
In addition to the Ukraine issue, the two leaders also discussed Turkey-Russia bilateral cooperation and broader regional and global matters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment