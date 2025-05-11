Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Thanks All Ukrainian Mothers

2025-05-11 08:07:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Mother's Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to all Ukrainian mothers for giving the most precious gift-life.

Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“To all Ukrainian mothers, and to all women who bring forth the most precious gift–life. Our world is forever grateful to you,” he wrote.

Zelensky thanked mothers“for your warm embrace, your boundless love, your strength, your faith, and every silent prayer”.

As reported, Mother's Day is an international holiday celebrating motherhood, maternal bonds, and the profound influence of mothers in society. In Ukraine, it has been officially observed annually since 2000 on the second Sunday of May.

Photo credit: President's Office

