Russian Forces Attack Pavlivka For Second Time Today, One Wounded
According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, as cited by Ukrinform, the latest attack damaged a house in the Vasylivka district.
"Russian forces struck the village for the second time today, using an FPV drone. A house was damaged, and a woman was injured. She is receiving the necessary medical assistance," Fedorov wrote on Telegram .Read also: Civilian injured as Russian forces shell Kherson's Korabelnyi district
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked Pavlivka using glide bombs, leaving another woman wounded.
Illustrative photo
