Russian Forces Attack Pavlivka For Second Time Today, One Wounded


2025-05-11 08:07:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has launched a second attack on the village of Pavlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region within a single day, injuring another civilian.

According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, as cited by Ukrinform, the latest attack damaged a house in the Vasylivka district.

"Russian forces struck the village for the second time today, using an FPV drone. A house was damaged, and a woman was injured. She is receiving the necessary medical assistance," Fedorov wrote on Telegram .

Read also: Civilian injured as Russian forces shell Kherson's Korabelnyi district

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked Pavlivka using glide bombs, leaving another woman wounded.

