Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Egypt FM Praises Kuwait's Efforts On Security Council Reform Talks


2025-05-11 08:04:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 11 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Dr. Bader Abdelati praised Kuwait's role in chairing the governmental negotiations to reform the Security Council over the past years and during the current session of the United Nations General Assembly.
In a statement Sunday, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Ambassador Tamim Khalaf, said that this came during a meeting between Minister Abdelati and Kuwait Permanent Representative UN in New York and Head of the Governmental Negotiations for Security Council Reform, Ambassador Tariq Al-Bannai, in the presence of the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Egypt, Ghanem Al-Ghanim.
During the meeting, Minister Abdelati, appreciated Ambassador Al-Bannai's keenness to visit Cairo as part of his regional tours.
Abdelati affirmed Egypt's position calling for reform of the Security Council, emphasizing that Egypt's negotiating position is based on the African position in accordance with the "Ezzolini Consensus," the "Sirte Declaration," and the foundations of the Arab position on this issue. (end)
asm


MENAFN11052025000071011013ID1109533965

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search