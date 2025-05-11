403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt FM Praises Kuwait's Efforts On Security Council Reform Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 11 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Dr. Bader Abdelati praised Kuwait's role in chairing the governmental negotiations to reform the Security Council over the past years and during the current session of the United Nations General Assembly.
In a statement Sunday, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Ambassador Tamim Khalaf, said that this came during a meeting between Minister Abdelati and Kuwait Permanent Representative UN in New York and Head of the Governmental Negotiations for Security Council Reform, Ambassador Tariq Al-Bannai, in the presence of the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Egypt, Ghanem Al-Ghanim.
During the meeting, Minister Abdelati, appreciated Ambassador Al-Bannai's keenness to visit Cairo as part of his regional tours.
Abdelati affirmed Egypt's position calling for reform of the Security Council, emphasizing that Egypt's negotiating position is based on the African position in accordance with the "Ezzolini Consensus," the "Sirte Declaration," and the foundations of the Arab position on this issue. (end)
asm
In a statement Sunday, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Ambassador Tamim Khalaf, said that this came during a meeting between Minister Abdelati and Kuwait Permanent Representative UN in New York and Head of the Governmental Negotiations for Security Council Reform, Ambassador Tariq Al-Bannai, in the presence of the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Egypt, Ghanem Al-Ghanim.
During the meeting, Minister Abdelati, appreciated Ambassador Al-Bannai's keenness to visit Cairo as part of his regional tours.
Abdelati affirmed Egypt's position calling for reform of the Security Council, emphasizing that Egypt's negotiating position is based on the African position in accordance with the "Ezzolini Consensus," the "Sirte Declaration," and the foundations of the Arab position on this issue. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment