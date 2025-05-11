VIDEO: Indonesian Elderly Passes Away In Plane Going To Makkah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In an emotional incident sparking widespread compassion, an Indonesian elderly passed away in an airplane on her way to perform pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia for Hajj season 1446H.

The elderly was onboard an airplane heading to Medina in Saudi Arabia, when she passed away midflight. The cause of death was not given.

A circulating video in social media documents the moment passengers and the airplane crew held a funeral prayer for her midflight.

According to media reports, the woman's body was later buried in Al-Baqi cemetery, Medina.