Commencement Of Roads-Infrastructure Development Project In Al Waab

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' announced the commencement of implementation of the road and infrastructure development project in Al Waab area.

The project aims to develop the internal streets of the area, increase the level of safety, in addition to developing infrastructure facilities to meet the current needs of the area and provide advanced services to residents, in addition to meeting the requirements for urban growth in the future.

The project serves a residential and commercial area within Al Waab area,​ located north of Salwa Road and south of Al Ghariya Street. It is also bordered east by Al Hawaya Street and west by Al Sidr Street. The project works have been divided into four geographical areas to be worked on consecutively to reduce inconvenience to road users in the area.

The project will provide services to about 50 existing plots and will also serve future population growth and ongoing commercial projects in the area. It will provide integrated and advanced infrastructure services, including sewage, surface water, and rainwater drainage networks, in addition to internal streets which will enhance traffic flow and provide connectivity with public facilities to meet the area's current and future needs.



Engineer Abdulla AlSuwaidi, project engineer at the West Areas Section of the Roads Projects Department in Ashghal, explained that through the project, 1.7 kilometers of internal roads will be upgraded and constructed while providing traffic safety elements, including the installation of 57 street lighting poles, directional signs and road markings, in addition to providing designated pedestrian paths with a length of 3.5 km and 350 parking spaces for cars, in addition to the construction of a 2.4 km drainage network and a 1.4 km rainwater and surface water drainage network, and potable water network lines.

This project is one of the projects of the Areas Infrastructure Development Program implemented by the Public Works Authority, which includes several development projects spread throughout all regions of the country.​​



