Putin’s present to Trump unveiled
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted former U.S. President Donald Trump a symbolic portrait that captures the moment Trump raised his fist after surviving an assassination attempt in July 2024. CNN has now obtained and published the image of the artwork.
The portrait was delivered to Trump by Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy and a key figure in ongoing Ukraine peace negotiations. Witkoff received the piece from Putin during recent talks in Russia. At the time, he described it as a “beautiful” work by a prominent Russian artist, noting Trump was “clearly touched,” but declined to offer more details.
While the Kremlin initially confirmed the gift was deeply personal, it did not elaborate further. However, Russian artist Nikas Safronov later revealed to CNN that he was behind the painting. Safronov, who has painted many global leaders, portrayed Trump with a bloodied ear, holding his red “Make America Great Again” hat and raising a clenched fist. The background includes the Statue of Liberty, the U.S. flag, and the New York skyline—intended to symbolize strength and national unity.
Safronov explained that he wanted to capture Trump’s resilience and bravery in the aftermath of the assassination attempt. The blood and scar were included to show that Trump didn’t flinch, instead signaling his unity with the American people. Initially commissioned anonymously, Safronov suspected the request originated from the Kremlin and chose not to accept payment.
He emphasized that the work is not just a portrait but a depiction of a pivotal moment in modern history. He described it as emotionally powerful and potentially meaningful amid the broader tensions between Russia and the West. Safronov expressed hope that the painting could serve as a small step toward peace.
The portrait arrives as Moscow and Washington engage in talks to improve relations and seek a resolution to the Ukraine conflict. While both sides have acknowledged the constructive nature of the dialogue, Russian officials have warned against expecting rapid results.
