Vietnam, Russia Forge Stronger Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of Vietnam’s Communist Party, To Lam, signed a joint declaration in Moscow aimed at strengthening their countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership, according to the Kremlin. The agreement focuses on boosting collaboration in areas such as energy, defense, and the economy.
During their meeting at the Kremlin, Putin emphasized the growing trade relationship between Russia and Vietnam, noting that the two nations are shifting to using their own currencies for bilateral transactions.
“Trade turnover increased by 20% in 2024 and reached $6 billion, which is a good indicator,” he noted.
Putin also revealed that both nations are in the planning stages of constructing a nuclear power facility in Vietnam and pursuing clean energy initiatives. This includes a 1,000-megawatt offshore wind farm project being developed by Zarubezhneft.
“Our friendship dates back to the Great Patriotic War. Vietnam’s participation in the Victory anniversary is evidence of a bond that has stood the test of time,” he stated, while pointing to ongoing collaboration in defense and security.
Both leaders voiced their opposition to “unilateral illegal sanctions” and to “dividing lines based on ideological considerations,” reaffirming mutual views against Nazism and militarism.
The declaration praised Vietnam’s “equitable” approach to the Ukraine conflict and acknowledged its willingness to aid in peace-building efforts.
Lam underscored intentions to deepen joint work on military affairs, defense technology, and cybersecurity.
“Vietnam Airlines has resumed direct flights between Hanoi and Moscow, while VietJet Air is launching new routes,” he remarked, also noting that Putin accepted his invitation to visit Vietnam.
