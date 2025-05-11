403
Huge explosions get reported in Vladimir Area in Russia
(MENAFN) A series of powerful explosions occurred Tuesday near the town of Kirzhach in Russia’s Vladimir Region, approximately 75 kilometers northeast of Moscow. The blasts reportedly originated from a munitions depot, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency and restrict access to the area.
Around 3:30 p.m., residents of nearby villages began reporting loud explosions and sharing videos showing a massive smoke plume visible from more than 10 kilometers away.
Russia’s Defense Ministry later confirmed that a fire had broken out at a military facility, triggering the detonation of ammunition. This follows a similar incident in 2022, when several service members died due to an accidental blast at another military site in the same region near Barsovo.
Regional Governor Alexander Avdeev confirmed the incident via Telegram, stating that emergency teams were on-site. Evacuations are underway in the villages of Barsovo and Mirny, which are closest to the explosion site.
Roughly 100 evacuees, including children and the elderly, have been relocated to a temporary shelter set up in a local school, according to TASS.
The Russian military has launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion. A special commission, led by Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Bulyga, has been tasked with identifying those responsible.
