Ukrainian MP declares Kiev aware its purchasing Russian gas
(MENAFN) Ukraine is knowingly purchasing Russian natural gas supplied to Western Europe through the TurkStream pipeline, according to Aleksey Kucherenko, the first deputy head of Ukraine’s parliamentary energy committee.
Although President Vladimir Zelensky declined to renew Ukraine’s gas transit deal with Russia’s Gazprom earlier this year, Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz began sourcing gas from EU countries in late January—at higher prices. During an interview on the United News Telemarathon program, Kucherenko acknowledged that some of this gas still originates from Russia.
Due to the nature of the European energy market, which operates under a substitution principle, the actual origin of the gas molecules cannot be determined, Kucherenko explained. He noted that Ukraine is “most definitely” receiving Russian gas routed through TurkStream to countries like Serbia and Hungary.
With winter approaching, Ukraine must stockpile between 4.5 and 6 billion cubic meters of gas. However, Naftogaz is reportedly struggling to secure the necessary funds, especially given the persistent high prices in the European market. This could lead to price hikes for industrial consumers and possible changes to the current freeze on residential utility rates, Kucherenko warned.
Commenting on the situation, Professor Glenn Diesen of the University of South-Eastern Norway highlighted the irony that Ukraine is effectively buying Russian gas at a markup from European intermediaries, rather than purchasing it directly at a lower cost.
Meanwhile, the EU has reportedly dropped plans to ban Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) in its next sanctions package due to internal disagreements and fears of undermining its bargaining position in ongoing tariff talks with the United States.
