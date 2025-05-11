Red Flag Warning Issued For 77 Counties In Minnesota (Published May 11, 2025)

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for 77 counties in Minnesota effective today, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. due to extreme fire danger.

Affected counties include Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Dakota, Douglas, Faribault, Grant, Hennepin, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Jackson, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Lake, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Pipestone, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Roseau, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wilkin, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and grow out of control under the current weather conditions, including strong winds and low relative humidity. Do not burn in counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and check any recent burning to ensure the coals are completely out cold.

The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are strongly discouraged.

A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for 64 counties in Minnesota where strong winds and low humidity are predicted to produce near-critical fire weather conditions on Monday, May 12. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches are evolving situations. Visit the National Weather Service for updates.

For more information and daily updates, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website . To receive text updates on current wildfire risk and open burning restrictions in Minnesota text“FIRE” to 66468.

