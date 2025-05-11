This Week In Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends May 10, 2025

Construction Links Network

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.This week's top construction news in Canada highlights growing concerns over the 25% U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. These tariffs are significantly driving up material costs, especially in Western Canada, resulting in project delays and budget overruns. Industry leaders warn that continued price pressures could hinder long-term infrastructure development and broader economic growth. In response, construction stakeholders are urging the federal government to pursue relief measures and seek alternative trade partnerships to minimize the impact. This situation underscores the sector's vulnerability to international trade dynamics and reinforces the need for proactive, strategic planning to protect the industry's resilience.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:.ConTech Weekly: Innovation in Construction – No. 106.RONA Celebrated at AQMAT Awards Gala.Experts Needed for Development of ARCSA/ASPE/IAPMO Standards 63 and 78.Energy Efficiency via Capital Planning: A Guide for Building Owners and Property Managers.Mississauga tops 100,000 building inspections in 2024.Media Profile bolsters Community and Stakeholder Engagement Practice.MJ Building Envelope Solutions Named BILCO Rep for Eastern Canada Market.Nature-Based Solutions Take Center Stage in Free Climate Summit.Hamilton Delays Green Building Standards Amid Developer Cost Concerns.MLITSD Compliance Blitzes 2025-2026: Key Inspection Focus Areas.Suspended Engineer's Firm Admits Design Flaws in Dieppe Buildings.ACEC-Ontario Celebrates 50 Years with Record-Breaking Engineering Awards Gala.Northstar Receives $3.9M ERA Payment After Completing Calgary Facility Milestone.Jasper Wildfire Recovery Reaches Key Milestone with Debris Removal Complete.Breaking Barriers: All-Women Team Leads Quebec Construction Site.Celebrating Construction's Game Changers.Customized Unloading Solutions with KEITHWALKING FLOORSystems.Prevent Tripping Hazards on Rooftops with Kee Step Mini Stepover.Metal Building Manufacturers Gain Significant Advantage by Delegating Installation.The Power of Collaboration: PCL's Unified Approach to the St. Paul Hospital Design-Build Project.IAPMO Adds ESPRI to Bolster Research and Innovation in Water, Plumbing Systems.SiteSummit Lineup Announced: Construction's Top Minds to Gather at the Industry's Must-Attend Event.London Construction Awards 2025: Entries Now Open.Introducing ALICE Plan.Celebrating 25 Years as One of Canada's Best Managed Companies.NEU Launches Third-Party Program to Validate Carbon Reduction Claims in ConcreteStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine , a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

