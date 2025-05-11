Kerala: Sunny Joseph To Take Charge As KPCC President Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 11 (IANS) The newly appointed office bearers of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will officially assume charge at a function scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday at Indira Bhavan, the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ahead of the ceremony, KPCC president-designate Sunny Joseph visited the memorials of former Chief Ministers K. Karunakaran in Thrissur and Oommen Chandy in Puthuppally on Sunday.

He was accompanied by newly appointed working presidents A.P. Anil Kumar, Shafi Parambil, and P.C. Vishnunath.

The takeover ceremony on Monday will be attended by several senior party leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, outgoing KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, former KPCC chiefs, and heads of various District Congress Committees (DCCs).

In light of the ongoing tensions along the India-Pakistan border, the KPCC has opted for a low-key event, foregoing any grand celebrations as a mark of sensitivity.

Speaking to the media in Kannur, outgoing president K. Sudhakaran described the leadership transition as smooth and harmonious.

“There are minor issues in the Congress, but the party has always found ways to resolve them. The unity we see today is unprecedented in recent times, and efforts are underway to maintain it,” he said.

Sudhakaran, who has been nominated as a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), expressed his commitment to the party at the national level.

“I will go to any corner of the world for the Congress. That is my duty as a loyal party worker,” he said.

He also reiterated his determination to unseat the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Defeating Pinarayi Vijayan's government remains my mission. I will continue this fight with full resolve. It is my promise, and I stand by it with happiness,” the Kannur MP said.