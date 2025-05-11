Runway Ready At Junior's Fashion Week, Dubai In Association With Marks & Spencer

Model at Junior's Fashion Week

JFW, Asia's finest runway showcase for kids international fashion, is all set to make a dazzling debut in Dubai on 11 May 2025 at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Junior's Fashion Week (JFW), Asia's finest runway showcase for kids international fashion, is all set to make a dazzling debut in Dubai on 11 May 2025 at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel. Known for blending global fashion aesthetics with real, joyful childhood experiences, JFW is the ultimate platform where young trendsetters walk the ramp with confidence and charisma. This season, the spotlight shines brightly on Marks & Spencer , as JFW's fashion showcase partner.

As a brand known for its commitment to style, quality, comfort, and British heritage, Marks & Spencer continues to win hearts across generations. From everyday essentials to occasion wear, their kidswear collection brings together playful charm and functional style perfectly aligning with JFW's mission to let young personalities shine on the runway.

To mark the beginning of this exciting journey, Junior's Fashion Week and Marks & Spencer hosted a heartwarming Super Moms Party on 7 May 2025 at the Marks & Spencer store in Dubai Festival City Mall. The event will bring together influential mom bloggers, creators of Dubai for an evening of memories, fashion previews, and a toast to motherhood. There will also be personalised fittings at the store for the young runway stars, as they gear up for their big day on the JFW stage.

Dubai is a vibrant cultural hub, and we're thrilled to create moments that are as meaningful as they are memorable. The junior models walking the runway are handpicked and groomed by Juniors Model Management, a trusted name in nurturing young talent across the region. From their first fitting to their final walk, each child is guided with care, confidence, and a whole lot of excitement.

Juniors Fashion FZCO is the UAE-based vertical of Juniors Group of Companies, curating high-impact fashion showcases across the Middle East. With a focus on luxury fashion, creative storytelling, and meaningful brand experiences, the company sets the gold standard for kids' fashion events in the region.

