Pakistani Actress Mawra Hocane Won’T Be Part Of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’, Makers Confirm

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have confirmed the ousting of Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane from 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2' in the wake of skirmishes between India and Pakistan.

In a statement, the directors said that the silence on the actors' part (Pakistani actors, who work in India) against the Pakistan sponsored acts of terror in Pahalgam is deeply concerning. They also stated that their remarks against India have come across as highly misplaced, and demand condemnation.

They said,“Terrorism of any kind, against any nation, state, or people must be condemned unequivocally. What's even more disheartening in this case is the silence or worse, the statements of certain actors who have worked in India, received immense love, respect, and opportunity, yet failed to condemn such acts of terror against India. In fact, some have gone so far as to criticise India's legitimate steps to fight terrorism. In light of this, we stand by our government and fully support its decision. Nation first and always. Jai Hind”.

Earlier, actor Harshvardhan decided to step down from the sequel to the film if the producers go ahead with the same cast.

The actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram on Saturday, and wrote,“While I am grateful for the experience however as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of 'Sanam Teri Kasam' part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated”.

The actor referred to the casting of Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in the film, and her fans being drawn to the actor's Instagram after the two nuclear armed nations launched escalations.