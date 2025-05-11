Prime Minister Receives Written Message From Austrian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a written message from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria HE Beate Meinl-Reisinger, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was received by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, during his meeting on Sunday with Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to Qatar HE Erika Bernhard.