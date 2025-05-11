Kahramaa Signs Agreement To Build Ras Abu Fontas Power And Water Facility

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation 'Kahramaa' signed a strategic agreement with QatarEnergy, Qatar Electricity & Water Company Q.P.S.C, and Sumitomo Corporation (representing a consortium with Luluah Sky Energy Holding Ltd) to increase the country's electricity and water production through the construction of Ras Abu Fontas Power & Water Facility, which has a production capacity of 2400 Megawatts (MW) and 110 million gallons per day (MGD).

The agreement also stipulates the purchase of power and water from the facility.

The agreement comes as part of Kahramaa's ongoing efforts to strengthen supply security and promote sustainability within the electricity and water sectors and is in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The new Ras Abu Fontas facility will help meet growing demand for energy and water, driven by the country's rapid population and economic growth.

It will also enhance the efficiency of the national grid and support the integration of renewable energy sources, reflecting Qatar's commitment to developing a modern, sustainable energy infrastructure.

The signing ceremony was attended by HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, HE Abdulla Bin Ali Al-Theyab, the President of Kahramaa, Mohammad Nasser Al-Hajri, the Managing Director and CEO of Qatar Electricity & Water Company (QEWC), and Jun Minase, General Manager, Overseas Energy Solution Strategic Business Unit of Sumitomo Corporation.

The agreement includes a three-phase commissioning plan for the facility, which will make a major contribution to the country's power and water supply.

The first power date is set for April 25, 2028, with 836MW of power coming online.

The final water date is scheduled on August 1, 2028, to reach a final water capacity of 110 million gallons per day (MGD).

The target full operations date is scheduled for June 1, 2029, with total power capacity reaching 2400 MW.

The Ras Abu Fontas facility is expected to provide about 23% of Qatar's total power and 20% of its water production and will be built at a cost of 13.5 billion Qatari Riyals.

Commenting on this occasion, HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said:“This agreement represents a significant landmark in our efforts towards achieving a comprehensive transformation in our energy and water production by adopting advanced technologies and sustainable solutions that meet the needs of current and future generations. It undoubtedly embodies the diligent efforts to realize the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 by achieving environmental sustainability and excellence, enhancing water security, and reducing environmental impact towards a promising and sustainable future for energy in Qatar.”

The Minister concluded his remarks by thanking QatarEnergy, Kahramaa, and QEWC for their great efforts aimed at enhancing the country's water and energy security and at providing reliable and sustainable resources while preserving our natural resources and the rights of future generations.

Minister Al-Kaabi also thanked the project's partners the coalition of Sumitomo Corporation and Luluah Sky Energy Holding.

In a statement, Abdulla Bin Ali Al-Theyab said:“The agreement is an important step towards realizing our vision for sustainability and innovation. We are committed to developing pioneering solutions that contribute to improving quality of life and supporting economic growth in line with global objectives are committed to enhancing the efficiency of the national grid and upgrading the infrastructure to meet the country's aspirations under Qatar National Vision 2030 goals, and we aim to deliver strategic projects that effectively and sustainably address the increasing demand.”

On his part, Mohammad Nasser Al-Hajri said:“We are proud to join hands with Kahramaa to develop this project, which reflects our commitment to delivering reliable energy and water solutions for the nation. By leveraging advanced technologies, this project will enhance efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and support Qatar's growth.”

Jun Minase stated that:“This development of remarkable project in the State of Qatar aligns with our company's target towards stable power and water supplies to help create a prosperous society and contribute to Qatar's sustainable growth.”

Main objectives of the project:

The project contributes to enhancing water and energy security by ensuring the provision of reliable and sustainable resources for energy and water to support vital sectors and communities.

It also aims to reduce environmental impact by applying eco-friendly solutions to decrease carbon emissions and preserve natural resources.

Additionally, it supports economic development by stimulating investment and creating new job opportunities, while enhancing national infrastructure.

The project also promotes innovation and technology development by transferring technical knowledge and adopting the latest innovations to achieve operational excellence.

Furthermore, it ensures long-term sustainability by building an integrated system that relies on high efficiency.

Looking ahead, the project company, together with Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA), has a strategic plan to formalize an agreement aimed at further advancing decarbonization within the next 15 years.

This forward-thinking initiative reflects a shared commitment to sustainability and aligns seamlessly with Qatar's National Vision 2030.