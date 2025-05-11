Amir Meets Hong Kong Chief Executive

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received at his office at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday, May 11, 2025, His Excellency John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, a number of topics of mutual interest were discussed.