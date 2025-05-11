Two Ukrainian Citizens Found Dead In Krakow Hotel Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Two men, both around 58 years old, were found dead in a hotel near a university in Kraków. Authorities have confirmed that both individuals were Ukrainian citizens.

Police suspect the incident may have been a case of double suicide, Ukrinform reports, citing Rmf24 .

One of the men was familiar to the hotel staff, as he had been renting a room there for an extended period.

Preliminary assessments indicate that one man was killed while the other took his own life.

"After analyzing evidence at the scene, law enforcement officers concluded that a so-called extended suicide may have occurred," said Bartosz Izdebski, a representative of the police in the Lesser Poland Voivodeship, as quoted by the media.

The bodies were discovered in a section of the hotel where rooms are rented to outside guests.

Police, under the guidance of the prosecutor's office, are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As reported, the bodies of two men were discovered in a hotel in Kraków. According to police, one of the deceased was a Ukrainian citizen, while the identity of the second victim was being determined.

