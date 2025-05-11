After Omar Abdullah Questions Ceasefire Deal, Mehbooba Mufti Weighs In: 'When In Eye To Eye Contact...'
“Ceasefire takes time. When the militaries of two countries are in eye-to-eye contact, it takes time to de-escalate," Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti told ANI, while reacting to the ongoing tensions, and Jammu Kashmir's CM Omar Abdullah's earlier tweet , questioning the ceasefire.What did Omar Abdullah say
During Pakistan's fresh wave of attacks, Omar Abdullah questioned on X:“What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!”Also Read | Rahul Gandhi, Kharge seek Parliament Session on India-Pak ceasefire
Omar Abdullah even shared a video from Srinagar in which blasts could be heard in the background. Emphasising that there was“no ceasefire”, he J&K chief minister said,“This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”Also Read | India-Pakistan: 'Bilateral understanding' to ceasefire breach, blasts, blackouts 'There should be some patience'
In response to Omar's tweet, Mehbooba Mufti further added,“there should be some patience. We should not turn into people who are always ready to fight a war. When a war is fought, people lose their house, lose their life, children are killed, they become orphans and hospitals get full. So, war is not a solution for anything. I think we should have patience,” reported ANI.Blasts echo, blackouts multiply
On Saturday night, a senior government official had confirmed that there were ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC and drones were spotted over Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan.Rajnath Singh inaugurates BrahMos facility
A day after Pakistan violated the ceasefire deal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually launched the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow.Also Read | 'After a thousand years if...': Donald Trump 'proud' of India-Pakistan ceasefire
Saturday's inauguration marks the first time the BrahMos missil has been used in active combat. Its deployment comes in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following India's precision strikes on terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.
