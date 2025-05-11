403
Pope’s passing ignites scorn from Ukrainian representatives, influencers
(MENAFN) The death of Pope Francis has sparked derogatory remarks from some Ukrainian officials and social media users, who criticized the late pontiff for allegedly having pro-Russian sympathies in the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev. The Vatican announced on Monday that Pope Francis, aged 88, passed away in Rome following a stroke, coma, and subsequent heart failure. He had been discharged from the hospital in March after battling double pneumonia.
While many world leaders and religious communities expressed condolences, some Ukrainians voiced harsh opinions about the pope's passing. Elizaveta Bogutskaya, a lawmaker from Zelensky’s ruling party, posted on Facebook that she felt no sorrow for his death, accusing the pope of being more of a "disciple of Putin" than of God. "I don’t know why I should mourn," she wrote, adding that eternal life was granted only to Jesus.
Ukrainian comedian Anton Tymoshenko also mocked the pope’s death, posting a sarcastic comment about the "infection" that allegedly killed him. His post was shared by Ukrainian parliamentarian Maryana Bezuglaya. A user on X added, “The Pope just didn’t have any cards,” referencing US President Trump’s dismissive remark to Zelensky during a February meeting.
Former Ukrainian MP Vitaly Chepinoga added to the mockery with a Facebook post saying, “I feel so sorry... Sorry that the Pope wasn’t named Maksim,” a reference to a Russian pop song expressing disdain for an elderly man after his death.
The anger stems from Pope Francis' comments on the Ukraine conflict. In 2022, he suggested the conflict might have been "provoked or not prevented," alluding to NATO's eastward expansion, a long-standing concern for Russia. In March 2024, he called for Ukraine to show the "courage of the white flag" and pursue peace, which many interpreted as a suggestion of surrender. Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba responded by affirming that Ukraine would not raise any flags other than its own.
Both US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are expected to attend Pope Francis' funeral in Rome.
