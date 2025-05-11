403
Putin aide claims EU, UK preparing naval blockade of Russia
(MENAFN) Nikolay Patrushev, a senior advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has warned that the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) are preparing to implement a naval blockade against Russia. Patrushev, who heads Russia’s Maritime Board, stated that Moscow possesses a sufficiently powerful fleet to counter such actions.
In an interview published on Monday by Kommersant, Patrushev highlighted the rising threats to Russia’s maritime interests amidst increasing geopolitical tensions. He accused the collective West of openly aiming to expel Russian vessels from international waters, with sanctions from the UK and certain EU nations resembling a maritime blockade.
He warned that any such attempts would provoke a strong and appropriate response from Russia. If diplomatic or legal avenues fail, Moscow will protect its shipping security using its navy, he added, urging London and Brussels to understand the consequences of such actions.
Patrushev also noted that Russia is actively modernizing its navy, including the development of unmanned systems and the refinement of naval tactics. However, he emphasized that Moscow is not seeking to engage in a "naval arms race."
The West has imposed maritime restrictions on Russia since 2022 due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. These sanctions have targeted numerous Russian vessels accused of bypassing an oil price cap and restricted access to EU ports, insurance, and financial services. The British Navy has been shadowing Russian ships near its waters, citing security concerns.
Tensions in the Baltic Sea have escalated following incidents involving underwater infrastructure ruptures, with speculation about Russian involvement. However, no evidence has been provided by Western officials, and Russia has dismissed these allegations as “absurd.” NATO’s increased presence in the region has led to further warnings from Russia regarding any potential violations by the alliance’s vessels.
