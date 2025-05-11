403
Putin endorses main treaty with Iran
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially ratified the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Iran, a significant treaty originally signed in January with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The agreement, enacted on Monday, strengthens ties between the two nations in various areas, including national security, peaceful nuclear energy development, and mutual opposition to unilateral sanctions.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underscored the importance of this agreement, stating that it is being finalized despite ongoing global and regional challenges and external pressures on both Russia and Iran.
Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened military action against Iran if it does not scale back its nuclear activities to ensure they cannot be used for weapons development—an allegation Iran has consistently denied. The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, was undermined when the U.S. withdrew from the deal under Trump’s administration. The withdrawal was criticized by Iran and led to indirect negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in Italy and Oman.
American officials have stated that any new agreement would need to involve Iran dismantling its stockpile of enriched uranium or transferring it to another country, with Russia possibly being a key player in this arrangement. Iran, on the other hand, has insisted on strong guarantees that the U.S. will face significant consequences if it pulls out of any new deal, as it did with the JCPOA in 2018.
Russia has been an integral part of Iran’s civilian nuclear program, particularly through its involvement in the construction of the Bushehr power plant. Initially started by German developers before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the project was revived by Russia’s state atomic agency, Rosatom, in the 1990s. The first reactor at Bushehr became operational in 2011, with ongoing progress on additional reactors in 2025.
