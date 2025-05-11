403
Putin responds to suggestion to halt civilian attacks
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to a Ukrainian proposal for a mutual halt to strikes on civilian targets, stating that Russia targets both Ukrainian and foreign military forces regardless of whether they are located in civilian facilities. Speaking on Russia 1 TV on Monday, Putin emphasized that this matter would require careful consideration, but he did not rule out such a decision.
Putin pointed out that Ukraine has often used civilian infrastructure for military purposes, citing recent Russian long-range strikes. He referenced an attack on a university congress center in Sumy, which he confirmed was a civilian site, but was being used to honor troops involved in crimes in Russia’s Kursk region. Putin labeled those troops as criminals, saying the strike was aimed at punishing them for their actions.
He also mentioned another attack on an agricultural facility in Ukraine’s Odessa Region, where he claimed that Kiev and foreign allies were involved in producing and testing a new missile system. Although the facility was civilian, Putin stressed that it was being used for military activities.
Putin confirmed that the 30-hour ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, which had been declared for Easter, had ended. He cited reports from the Russian Defense Ministry indicating that while there was a temporary decrease in hostilities, Ukraine violated the ceasefire thousands of times. Putin noted that Kiev had sought to take advantage of the situation by proposing an extension of the ceasefire. Ukrainian President Zelensky had also suggested a unilateral halt to long-range strikes on non-military targets in a social media post on Sunday.
