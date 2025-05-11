Ukraine has been accused of violating the Easter truce between Moscow and Kiev, according to Rodion Miroshnik, a senior diplomat at the Russian Foreign Ministry. Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a temporary ceasefire from 6:00 PM Moscow time on Saturday, lasting until midnight on Monday, while also instructing the military to remain on high alert in case of any violations. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky responded shortly after, stating that Ukraine would reciprocate the truce in kind.However, on Sunday, Miroshnik reported multiple violations by Ukrainian forces. He said Ukrainian troops launched an attack on a suburb of Kremennaya in Russia’s Lugansk People’s Republic. Additionally, Gorlovka in Donetsk People’s Republic was targeted with four artillery shells, and there were further attempts to strike Donetsk. Miroshnik also reported drone and mortar attacks on the settlements of Aleshki, Golaya Pristan, and Kakhovka in Kherson Region.Miroshnik stated that further violations of the Easter ceasefire by Ukraine were being reported. The ceasefire had initially been part of a broader 30-day agreement between Russia and the US to suspend strikes on energy infrastructure, which was reached after a phone call between Putin and US President Donald Trump on March 18. Despite Zelensky’s initial commitment to uphold the truce, the Russian Defense Ministry has been noting violations by Ukrainian forces throughout the period.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the energy infrastructure truce had expired, and no orders had been given to extend it.

MENAFN11052025000045015687ID1109533816