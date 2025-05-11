403
Football Games For Sunday, May 11, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Sunday, May 11, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.
Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.
From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European domestic leagues, South American competitions, Brazilian futsal, or international beach soccer, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Spanish La Liga Feminina
7:00 AM – Real Betis x Barcelona – La Liga Feminina
Channels: Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
Italian Serie A
7:30 AM – Udinese x Monza – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
10:00 AM – Hellas Verona x Lecce – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
1:00 PM – Torino x Internazionale – Serie A
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:45 PM – Napoli x Genoa – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
English Premier League
8:00 AM – Newcastle x Chelsea – Premier Leagu
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
10:15 AM – Tottenham x Crystal Palace – Premier League
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
10:15 AM – Nottingham Forest x Leicester City – Premier League
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
10:15 AM – Manchester United x West Ham – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
12:30 PM – Liverpool x Arsenal – Premier League
Channels: Disney+
Scottish Premiership
8:00 AM – Rangers x Aberdeen – Scottish Premiership
Channels: Disney+
Belgian Jupiler Pro League
8:30 AM – Gent x Royal Antwerp – Jupiler Pro League
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Genk x Club Brugge – Jupiler Pro League
Channels: Disney+
German 2. Bundesliga
8:30 AM – Kaiserslautern x Darmstadt – 2. Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
8:30 AM – Hannover 96 x Greuther Fürth – 2. Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
8:30 AM – Jahn Regensburg x Karlruher – 2. Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
Spanish La Liga
9:00 AM – Leganés x Espanyol – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
11:15 AM – Barcelona x Real Madrid – La Liga
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
1:30 PM – Athletic Bilbao x Alavés – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
4:00 PM – Real Betis x Osasuna – La Liga
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Spanish La Liga 2
9:00 AM – Racing Santander x Real Oviedo – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
1:30 PM – Albacete x Huesca – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
German Bundesliga Feminina
9:00 AM – Wolfsburg x Bayer Leverkusen – Bundesliga Feminina
Channels: Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
Dutch Eredivisie
9:30 AM – Feyenoord x PSV – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+
11:45 AM – Ajax x NEC Nijmegen – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+
11:45 AM – AZ Alkmaar x Groningen – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+
Austrian Bundesliga
9:30 AM – Wolfsberger x FC BW Linz – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Austria Wien x Rapid Wien – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
Norwegian Eliteserien
9:30 AM – SK Brann x Rosenborg – Eliteserien (Norway)
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Bryne FK x Molde – Eliteserien (Norway)
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – FKUM Oslo x Tromso – Eliteserien (Norway)
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Kristiansund x Fredrikstad – Eliteserien (Norway)
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Sandefjord x Valerenga – Eliteserien (Norway)
Channels: OneFootball
12:00 PM – Sarpsborg x Ham-Kam – Eliteserien (Norway)
Channels: OneFootball
2:15 PM – FK Haugesund x Viking IF – Eliteserien (Norway)
Channels: OneFootball
German Bundesliga
10:30 AM – Bayer Leverkusen x Borussia Dortmund – Bundesliga
Channels: Sportv, Youtube/@CazeTV, and OneFootball
12:30 PM – Eintracht Frankfurt x St. Pauli – Bundesliga
Channels: Cultura and OneFootball
2:30 PM – Stuttgart x Augsburg – Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup
11:00 AM – Senegal x Portugal – FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup (3rd Place)
Channels: Sportv 2 and Youtube/@CazeTV
12:30 PM – Brazil x Belarus – FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup (FINAL)
Channels: Globo, Sportv, and Youtube/@CazeTV
Brazilian Liga Futsal
11:00 AM – Praia Clube x Campo Mourão – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
2:00 PM – Velez Camaquã x São José – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
Portuguese Liga Portugal
11:30 AM – Estrela Amadora x AVS – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
2:00 PM – Vitória de Guimarães x Farense – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
4:30 PM – Boavista x Porto – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
English EFL League Two
11:30 AM – Chesterfield x Walsall – EFL League Two (Playoffs Semi-Final 1st Leg)
Channels: Disney+
Polish Ekstraklasa
12:00 PM – Legia Warszawa x Lech Poznan – Ekstraklasa (Poland)
Channels: OneFootball
English EFL League One
2:30 PM – Wycombe x Charlton – EFL League One (Playoffs Semi-Final 1st Leg)
Channels: Disney+
Saudi Pro League
3:00 PM – Al-Ittihad x Al-Fayha – Saudi Pro League
Channels: Band, BandSports, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
NWSL (National Women's Soccer League)
1:50 PM – KC Current x Bay FC – NWSL
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
Brazilian Brasileirão
4:00 PM – Sport Recife x Cruzeiro – Brasileirão
Channels: Premiere
5:30 PM – Palmeiras x São Paulo – Brasileirão
Channels: Globo (SP and part of the network) and Premiere
5:30 PM – Atlético-MG x Fluminense – Brasileirão
Channels: Globo (MG, RJ, and part of the network) and Premiere
8:00 PM – Botafogo x Internacional – Brasileirão
Channels: Record, Youtube/@CazeTV, and Premiere
Brazilian Brasileirão Série B
4:00 PM – Criciúma x Volta Redonda – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
6:30 PM – Cuiabá x Operário Ferroviário – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
6:30 PM – Novorizontino x Ferroviária – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
Brazilian Brasileirão Série C
4:30 PM – Caxias x Retrô – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
4:30 PM – Botafogo-PB x Floresta – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
7:00 PM – CSA x Maringá – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Youtube/@NossoFutebolCanal and Nosso Futebol
7:00 PM – Londrina x Tombense – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol
Brazilian Brasileirão Feminino
8:00 PM – Ferroviária x Corinthians – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: Sportv
Argentinian Campeonato
6:00 PM – Argentinos Juniors x Instituto Córdoba – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: Disney+
8:30 PM – Huracán x Deportivo Riestra – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Major League Soccer (MLS)
8:00 PM – Vancouver Whitecaps x Los Angeles FC – MLS
Channels: TNT, MAX, and AppleTV+
Mexican Liga MX
12:00 AM – Tigres UANL x Necaxa – Liga MX
Channels: Disney+
Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.
