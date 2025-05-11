403
Kuwait Minister Of Info. Discusses Media Cooperation With Lebanese Counterpart
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, met on Sunday with Lebanese Minister of Information Paul Morcos, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of media and culture.
During the meeting, both sides emphasized the deep relations between Kuwait and Lebanon, as well as their keenness to strengthen media cooperation.
The two sides discussed strengthening existing agreements in media-related areas, highlighting the importance of exchanging expertise, boosting media training and joint production, as well as improving coordination in covering cultural events.
Both parties affirmed the importance of unified media efforts to address common challenges and promote dialogue and shared Arab values. (end)
