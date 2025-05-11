Azerbaijan Presents WUF13 Preparations At Annual African Diplomatic Gathering In Kenya

MENAFN - AzerNews) The annual meeting of heads of diplomatic missions of African countries in Kenya, organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), was held on May 9 in Mombasa, with Azerbaijan represented as a special guest,reports

Azerbaijani Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev attended the event and took part in a dedicated session on the upcoming 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13), which Azerbaijan will host in Baku on May 18–22, 2026.

Addressing over 60 high-ranking officials and African diplomats, Ambassador Hajiyev presented details about the preparatory process for WUF13, highlighting Azerbaijan's global objectives and priorities, particularly its commitment to enhancing cooperation with African nations. He underscored Azerbaijan's strong position on linking sustainable urban development with climate change action, and noted the synergies being built between COP29 and WUF platforms.

The ambassador also spotlighted Azerbaijan's“MAP” initiative (Multisectoral Action Pathways for Sustainable and Healthy Cities), introduced within the framework of the country's COP29 Presidency, and the establishment of the Baku Sustainability Coalition to foster multilateral cooperation across these global agendas.

Participants were shown promotional videos about WUF13 and Azerbaijan's post-conflict urban regeneration, including major reconstruction efforts in liberated territories, the“Great Return” program, and humanitarian demining activities. The videos also reflected Azerbaijan's achievements and the impact of the 2020 Patriotic Victory.

The presentation received positive feedback, with participants welcoming Azerbaijan's growing international role and affirming that Baku's hosting of WUF13 would place the country at the forefront of global urban planning dialogue.

A banquet was also held in honor of the African diplomatic corps, hosted on behalf of Azerbaijan as the future host of WUF13.