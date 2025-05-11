Russian Army Attacks Village In Zaporizhzhia Region, Woman Wounded
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The Russians continue to strike frontline communities in the Zaporizhzhia region with KABs. Three attacks targeted the village of Pavlivka, damaging residential buildings. A 75-year-old woman was seriously wounded," the statement reads.Read also: Evacuation ongoing from frontline communities in Sumy region
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces carried out 364 attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region yesterday.
Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA
