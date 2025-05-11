403
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Acting PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Sunday at Bayan Palace Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
