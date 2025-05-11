Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives Invitation To Gulf-US Summit In Riyadh

2025-05-11 06:04:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Sunday a written letter from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, inviting him to attend the Gulf-US Summit to be held in Riyadh this month.
Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan Al-Saud delivered the letter to His Highness the Amir during the reception.
Senior state officials attend the reception. (end)
