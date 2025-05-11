403
Kuwait Nat't Guard Chief Receives GCC Sec. Gen.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 11 (KUNA) -- Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday Secretary General of the GCC Jassem Al-Budaiwi.
A statement by the KNG said that Sheikh Mubarak Al-Humoud stressed the importance of coordinating efforts with the GCC to achieve more unity amongst Gulf countries and coordinate efforts.
He stressed that such cooperation would reinforce regional security and enable Kuwait and Gulf countries to fend off dangers. (end)
