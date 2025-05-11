Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
BREAKING: India Govt Source Says Pakistan 'Violates' Ceasefire

BREAKING: India Govt Source Says Pakistan 'Violates' Ceasefire


2025-05-11 06:02:17
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Srinagar, India: An Indian government source said Saturday Pakistan had violated a ceasefire agreed just hours earlier.

"Pakistan violates the bilateral agreement with India," the government source told AFP

Separately, chief minister Omar Abdullah posted on X: "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!"

MENAFN11052025000063011010ID1109533751

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search