BREAKING: India Govt Source Says Pakistan 'Violates' Ceasefire
Srinagar, India: An Indian government source said Saturday Pakistan had violated a ceasefire agreed just hours earlier.
"Pakistan violates the bilateral agreement with India," the government source told AFP
Separately, chief minister Omar Abdullah posted on X: "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!"
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment