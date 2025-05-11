Qatar Delivers Over 6,000 Tons Fuel To Lebanese Army

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, through Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), delivered the third and final shipment of fuel for 2025 to the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, as part of its unwavering commitment to supporting Lebanon.

QFFD said in a statement Sunday that the shipment, comprising 6,200 tons of fuel, had arrived at the port of Tripoli.



The shipment aims to enhance the operational capabilities of the Lebanese Army and contribute to supporting the country's security and stability, QFFD added.

This effort embodies Qatar's unwavering solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people, affirming its commitment to supporting their prosperity and stability amidst these difficult circumstances.