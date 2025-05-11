Qatar Delivers Over 6,000 Tons Fuel To Lebanese Army
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, through Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), delivered the third and final shipment of fuel for 2025 to the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, as part of its unwavering commitment to supporting Lebanon.
QFFD said in a statement Sunday that the shipment, comprising 6,200 tons of fuel, had arrived at the port of Tripoli.Read Also
-
Rich marine biodiversity makes Qatar a leader in sustainable tourism
Ministry of Municipality carries out large-scale cleanup campaign in Al Thumama
Qatar Museums, Hong Kong Palace Museum present Wonders of Imperial Carpets
The shipment aims to enhance the operational capabilities of the Lebanese Army and contribute to supporting the country's security and stability, QFFD added.
This effort embodies Qatar's unwavering solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people, affirming its commitment to supporting their prosperity and stability amidst these difficult circumstances.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment