Wang Yi Says President Xi’s Moscow Visit “Complete Success”
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has declared President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow a total success, highlighting it as evidence of the strong and enduring bond between China and Russia.
Xi made an official visit to Russia this week, where he took part in events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Moscow. During the trip, he held in-depth discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following their talks, the two nations signed a wide range of agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, along with a joint declaration focused on global strategic stability.
“The visit looked back on history, looked to the future, inherited friendship, defended justice, and was a complete success,” Wang said during a Saturday press briefing.
The visit, he added, made it clear that “China-Russia relations are as solid as a rock, that the results of the victory of the Second World War cannot be challenged, and that the world needs justice instead of hegemony.”
The meeting between Xi and Putin lasted nearly ten hours. Wang noted that the two sides “signed more than 20 cooperation documents, injecting new strong momentum into the development of China-Russia relations.”
