403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Approves Transfer of Weapons to Ukraine
(MENAFN) The United States has authorized the transfer of 100 Patriot air-defense missiles and 125 long-range artillery rockets from Germany’s stockpiles to Ukraine, according to a report by the media on Friday.
This decision, confirmed by a congressional official, follows US export regulations that prohibit the re-exportation of American-made systems without prior approval from Washington.
This decision comes in the wake of Russia’s announcement of a 72-hour unilateral ceasefire, which lasted from May 8 to May 10, in observance of Victory Day.
Additionally, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin proposed holding direct peace talks in Istanbul on May 15.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has long been a strong proponent of acquiring long-range missiles and Patriot air-defense systems.
Recently, he expressed Ukraine’s willingness to spend between USD30-50 billion on US weaponry or seek licenses for local production.
He also instructed his government to actively pursue a deal for the Patriot systems, with each unit costing over USD1 billion and requiring around 90 personnel to operate.
Since his return to office in January, United States Leader Donald Trump has refrained from authorizing new military aid to Ukraine.
Shipments approved during the presidency of Joe Biden are nearly depleted.
According to the media, the Trump administration has shown limited interest in providing further assistance, preferring to urge European NATO allies to take on more responsibility in supporting Ukraine.
In a separate development on Thursday, Ukraine’s parliament ratified a significant agreement with the United States, granting Washington preferential access to critical natural resources, such as rare-earth elements.
Initially signed in April, the agreement establishes a joint investment fund aimed at supporting Ukraine’s economic recovery.
Although it does not provide formal security assurances, Kiev sees the deal as an avenue for closer cooperation with the US and potential military backing in the future.
This decision, confirmed by a congressional official, follows US export regulations that prohibit the re-exportation of American-made systems without prior approval from Washington.
This decision comes in the wake of Russia’s announcement of a 72-hour unilateral ceasefire, which lasted from May 8 to May 10, in observance of Victory Day.
Additionally, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin proposed holding direct peace talks in Istanbul on May 15.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has long been a strong proponent of acquiring long-range missiles and Patriot air-defense systems.
Recently, he expressed Ukraine’s willingness to spend between USD30-50 billion on US weaponry or seek licenses for local production.
He also instructed his government to actively pursue a deal for the Patriot systems, with each unit costing over USD1 billion and requiring around 90 personnel to operate.
Since his return to office in January, United States Leader Donald Trump has refrained from authorizing new military aid to Ukraine.
Shipments approved during the presidency of Joe Biden are nearly depleted.
According to the media, the Trump administration has shown limited interest in providing further assistance, preferring to urge European NATO allies to take on more responsibility in supporting Ukraine.
In a separate development on Thursday, Ukraine’s parliament ratified a significant agreement with the United States, granting Washington preferential access to critical natural resources, such as rare-earth elements.
Initially signed in April, the agreement establishes a joint investment fund aimed at supporting Ukraine’s economic recovery.
Although it does not provide formal security assurances, Kiev sees the deal as an avenue for closer cooperation with the US and potential military backing in the future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment