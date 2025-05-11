403
N. Korea Calls Japan’s Upcoming Missile Exercise "Preemptive Attack" Plan
(MENAFN) North Korea has condemned Japan's plan to hold a surface-to-ship missile launch drill in Hokkaido this June, characterizing it as an intention to "launch a surprise attack on neighbors." The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) announced it would conduct its first domestic missile firing exercise, using surface-to-ship missiles, a significant change from previous drills held in the U.S. and Australia, as reported.
In a commentary on Saturday, a North Korean news outlet stated, "It is the cunning intention of Japan to launch a surprise preemptive attack on the neighboring countries while routinely conducting the drills of long-range strike means in its country under the absurd pretext of 'security environment getting serious'."
The statement continued, asserting that Japan's move demonstrates that Tokyo "has broken the precedent whereby it had mastered the capability of conducting a war of aggression by waging missile launching drill abroad under the signboard of 'exclusive defense' so far existed for mere form's sake, and that it has embarked upon the practical action for launching a direct attack from the archipelago where huge missile forces are deployed."
The upcoming exercise will utilize the Type 88 surface-to-ship missile, a truck-mounted anti-ship missile with a range of about 100 kilometers (62 miles). The news outlet also noted that Japan is developing a "new-type ballistic missile" with a range of 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles).
The commentary concluded by stating that Asia-Pacific nations are "paying strict attention to the military moves of Japan."
