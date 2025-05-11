Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Biden Criticizes Trump's First Hundred Days

2025-05-11 05:34:38
(MENAFN) Former United States Leader Joe Biden has expressed disapproval of the initial 100 days of his successor, Donald Trump, while also addressing growing concerns about his own mental sharpness, which some suggested played a key role in his decision to withdraw from the race.

During an interview with a news agency, Biden shared his assessment of Trump's early presidency, stating, "He’s had the worst 100 days any president’s ever had. And I would not say honesty has been his strong point."

These remarks were made following the end of the typical three-month window when political opponents generally hold back from criticizing a sitting US president.

Biden also conveyed his feelings about the defeat of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to Trump, expressing that he was “disappointed but not surprised.”

He believed that both her race and gender contributed to her loss, claiming, “They went the sexist route.”

He added, “I’ve never seen quite as successful and consistent a campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn’t lead the country – and a woman of mixed race.”

When asked if he thought he could have defeated Trump in the 2024 election, Biden confidently responded, “I do.”

He noted that the 2024 presidential contest “wasn’t a slam dunk,” pointing out that Trump had narrowly won in several critical battleground states, such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, as well as Wisconsin.

