Demonstrators Rally Against Monarchy in London
(MENAFN) A group of anti-monarchy demonstrators gathered in Trafalgar Square, London, on Saturday to observe "Republic Day 2025." The rally was organized by Republic, a prominent British anti-monarchy organization.
In anticipation of the upcoming protest, the group announced that, similar to last year, they would convene "to bring to life a vision of a better, fairer, more democratic Britain."
The square was adorned with large banners reading: "Democracy not monarchy" and "Change the country for good." In addition, numerous signs carried messages like "Not my king" and "Abolish the monarchy."
Republic stated that the day "is a reminder of what's possible, of the brilliance, ambition and creativity of ordinary people who strive to do an extraordinary thing."
Adding a symbolic touch to the protest, the demonstrators placed a 15-foot dinosaur named Chuck in the square, which, according to Republic, "represents the monarchy."
