403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky Urges Russia for Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky has called on Russia to accept a complete and unconditional ceasefire for a minimum of 30 days, beginning May 12.
Moscow, however, has argued that such a pause would provide Ukraine with an opportunity to reorganize its military forces.
On Saturday, Zelensky held discussions in Kiev with the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, and Poland, who gathered as part of what is known as the “coalition of the willing.”
After the summit in Kiev, Zelensky shared his thoughts on social media, writing, “After the conclusion of the summit in Kiev, we all spoke with @POTUS [US President Donald Trump]. It was a good conversation – positive and concrete. I am grateful to President Trump.”
He further emphasized their shared perspective, stating, “We share a common view: an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire is needed for at least 30 days.”
Moscow, however, has argued that such a pause would provide Ukraine with an opportunity to reorganize its military forces.
On Saturday, Zelensky held discussions in Kiev with the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, and Poland, who gathered as part of what is known as the “coalition of the willing.”
After the summit in Kiev, Zelensky shared his thoughts on social media, writing, “After the conclusion of the summit in Kiev, we all spoke with @POTUS [US President Donald Trump]. It was a good conversation – positive and concrete. I am grateful to President Trump.”
He further emphasized their shared perspective, stating, “We share a common view: an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire is needed for at least 30 days.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment