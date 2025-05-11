403
UN Hails India-Pakistan Ceasefire as Step Toward Easing Tensions
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday praised the newly announced ceasefire between Pakistan and India.
"The Secretary-General welcomes the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan as a positive step toward ending current hostilities and easing tensions," remarked Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Guterres.
Guterres conveyed optimism that the deal would "contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, longstanding issues between the two countries."
He also reiterated the UN's readiness to assist, stating: "The United Nations stands ready to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region."
The announcement of a "full and immediate" ceasefire came from U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, following a period of escalated conflict. Confirmation of the agreement later came from Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Dar highlighted the "key" role played by the foreign ministers of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UK, and various other nations in helping broker the ceasefire deal.
