Biden Slams Trump’s First 100 Days
(MENAFN) Former U.S. President Joe Biden has sharply criticized Donald Trump’s early tenure in the White House while brushing off widespread claims about his mental sharpness, which many believe influenced his choice to exit the presidential race.
In a conversation with a news agency, Biden assessed Trump’s initial period in office, stating, “He’s had the worst 100 days any president’s ever had. And I would not say honesty has been his strong point.” These remarks follow the traditional three-month grace period during which former presidents often refrain from publicly criticizing their successors.
Biden also expressed dismay over Kamala Harris’ defeat to Trump, saying he was “disappointed but not surprised.” He suggested that both her gender and racial background factored into the election outcome. “They went the sexist route,” he said. “I’ve never seen quite as successful and consistent a campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn’t lead the country – and a woman of mixed race.”
When asked if he believed he could have won against Trump in 2024, Biden responded, “I do.” He pointed out that the election “wasn’t a slam dunk,” with Trump narrowly winning in critical swing states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin.
