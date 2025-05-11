403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Triveni Turbine Limited Announced The Performance For The Fourth Quarter And Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, May 10, 2025: Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) a focused, growing and market-leading corporation having core competency in the area of industrial heat & power solutions and decentralized steam-based renewable turbines up to 100 MW size; today announced the performance for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 / FY 25).
Commenting on the Company's financial performance and recent developments, Mr. Dhruv M. Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director, Triveni Turbine Limited, said: "In FY 25, Triveni Turbines sustained its strong track record of outstanding financial performance and surpassed previous highs of annual revenues, profitability and order booking. Revenue from Operations grew 21% over the previous year to reach record level of ₹ 20.06 billion. EBITDA and Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew faster at 36% and 37% y-o-y and stood at ₹ 5.18 billion and ₹ 4.88 billion respectively. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹ 3.59 billion, representing an increase of 33% over last year. Higher EBITDA and profits were achieved through a combination of efficient cost management, operating leverage and an improved revenue mix.
Order booking for the year reached a record ₹ 23.63 billion, up 26% y-o-y supported by increased domestic and product-led demand. This is despite downward adjustments of ~₹ 1.4 billion in order booking due to slow moving orders while having customer advances. The Aftermarket segment witnessed a notable increase in new, repeat, and referral orders. At end of March 31, 2025 the closing order book stood at a record ₹ 19.09 billion, an increase of 23% y-o-y. A robust closing order book ensures healthy visibility for the medium term, positioning the Company well for continued momentum.
Demand for the Company's products remained strong with Product order booking achieving an impressive growth of 38% y-o-y to ₹ 17.41 billion in FY 25. Key drivers of growth in product order booking were finalisation of orders in the renewable energy sector, industrial clients, power producers and API turbines. Domestically, product order booking was also supported by the Company's strategic foray in CO2 energy storage solutions. In the API segment, the enquiry base expanded geographically, resulting in order finalisations for both drive and power turbines across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Europe. As a result, the Company achieved its highest-ever annual Product order booking for the fourth consecutive year, representing a key milestone in its pursuit of sustainable and innovative solutions.
The Company continues to see good international demand which is reflected in export order booking which grew 23% y-o-y to ₹ 12.59 billion during the year. This includes orders secured across broad power ranges from key regions including the Middle East, Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and Africa.
The enquiry pipelines in both Product and Aftermarket segments remain robust and globally diversified. In FY 25, the international enquiry pipeline grew by ~30% while the domestic enquiry growth was even more impressive at ~120%, providing strong visibility for the coming year. By diversifying across various geographies and product/aftermarket segments, we also aim to mitigate the risks associated with market volatility.
Our strategic initiatives are underpinned by a robust culture of innovation, customer centricity, operational excellence, safety, and quality assurance. This lays a solid foundation for Triveni Turbines for future opportunities and sustained value creation for all stakeholders."
About Triveni Turbine Limited
Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) is a focused, growing and market-leading corporation having core competency in the area of industrial heat & power solutions and decentralized steam-based renewable turbines up to 100 MW size. The Company is amongst the leading manufacturers of industrial steam turbines both in India and globally. The Company delivers robust, reliable and efficient end-to-end solutions. The Company's ability to provide high- tech precision engineered-to-order solutions has made it one of the most trusted names within the sector.
Commenting on the Company's financial performance and recent developments, Mr. Dhruv M. Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director, Triveni Turbine Limited, said: "In FY 25, Triveni Turbines sustained its strong track record of outstanding financial performance and surpassed previous highs of annual revenues, profitability and order booking. Revenue from Operations grew 21% over the previous year to reach record level of ₹ 20.06 billion. EBITDA and Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew faster at 36% and 37% y-o-y and stood at ₹ 5.18 billion and ₹ 4.88 billion respectively. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹ 3.59 billion, representing an increase of 33% over last year. Higher EBITDA and profits were achieved through a combination of efficient cost management, operating leverage and an improved revenue mix.
Order booking for the year reached a record ₹ 23.63 billion, up 26% y-o-y supported by increased domestic and product-led demand. This is despite downward adjustments of ~₹ 1.4 billion in order booking due to slow moving orders while having customer advances. The Aftermarket segment witnessed a notable increase in new, repeat, and referral orders. At end of March 31, 2025 the closing order book stood at a record ₹ 19.09 billion, an increase of 23% y-o-y. A robust closing order book ensures healthy visibility for the medium term, positioning the Company well for continued momentum.
Demand for the Company's products remained strong with Product order booking achieving an impressive growth of 38% y-o-y to ₹ 17.41 billion in FY 25. Key drivers of growth in product order booking were finalisation of orders in the renewable energy sector, industrial clients, power producers and API turbines. Domestically, product order booking was also supported by the Company's strategic foray in CO2 energy storage solutions. In the API segment, the enquiry base expanded geographically, resulting in order finalisations for both drive and power turbines across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Europe. As a result, the Company achieved its highest-ever annual Product order booking for the fourth consecutive year, representing a key milestone in its pursuit of sustainable and innovative solutions.
The Company continues to see good international demand which is reflected in export order booking which grew 23% y-o-y to ₹ 12.59 billion during the year. This includes orders secured across broad power ranges from key regions including the Middle East, Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and Africa.
The enquiry pipelines in both Product and Aftermarket segments remain robust and globally diversified. In FY 25, the international enquiry pipeline grew by ~30% while the domestic enquiry growth was even more impressive at ~120%, providing strong visibility for the coming year. By diversifying across various geographies and product/aftermarket segments, we also aim to mitigate the risks associated with market volatility.
Our strategic initiatives are underpinned by a robust culture of innovation, customer centricity, operational excellence, safety, and quality assurance. This lays a solid foundation for Triveni Turbines for future opportunities and sustained value creation for all stakeholders."
About Triveni Turbine Limited
Triveni Turbine Limited (TTL) is a focused, growing and market-leading corporation having core competency in the area of industrial heat & power solutions and decentralized steam-based renewable turbines up to 100 MW size. The Company is amongst the leading manufacturers of industrial steam turbines both in India and globally. The Company delivers robust, reliable and efficient end-to-end solutions. The Company's ability to provide high- tech precision engineered-to-order solutions has made it one of the most trusted names within the sector.
Company :-Adfactors PR
User :- Shristy Sonal
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment