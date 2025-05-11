Humanitarian Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain Arrives In Türkiye

Humanitarian Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain Arrives In Türkiye
This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to Hürriyet Daily News .
“We welcome the Brave Commander vessel, a symbol of international solidarity and swift humanitarian action in our efforts to combat global hunger,” said Stephen Cahill, head of the WFP office in Türkiye.
The ship Brave Commander, sailing under the flag of Beirut, docked at the port of Toros in the northern province of Samsun. The arrival ceremony was attended by representatives of the WFP office in Türkiye, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, and the governor's office of Samsun.
The vessel, which previously participated in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, carried 20,000 tons of Ukrainian grain. Of that, 5,000 tons will be delivered to Syria through the WFP program.Read also: Seized ship smuggling stolen Ukrainian grain from Crimea sailed under Tanzanian flag – social media
As reported by Ukrinform, during the July – January period of the 2024/2025 marketing year, Ukraine exported grain and oilseeds worth $11 billion, which is $1.3 billion more than during the same period last season.
Photo: Hürriyet Daily News
