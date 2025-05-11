Europe, U.S. Positions On Pressuring Russia Aligning Again Estonia's PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal believes that European allies and the United States have finally begun to apply joint pressure on Russia to end its war against Ukraine.

Michal made this statement following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv, which he joined via video link, according to Ukrinform citing ERR .

"We have probably reached a moment where the United States – with its desire for a 30-day ceasefire and its ability to enforce sanctions – along with Europe and Ukraine are perhaps even taking a step together, that this pressure is now turning on Russia. I think the American administration is also getting a little bit impatient with these Russian games," Michal said.

He added that, in his opinion, the administration of Donald Trump is also getting“a little bit impatient with these Russian games”.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 10, Ukraine and its allies – France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland – proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. In case of refusal, the allies plan to tighten sanctions against Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the coalition's ceasefire proposal had been agreed upon with U.S. President Donald Trump, with whom summit participants in Kyiv spoke via video link.

Later, Vladimir Putin proposed resuming direct talks with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 – in Istanbul, Türkiye – while ignoring the 30-day ceasefire initiative.

Photo: Eero Vabamägi